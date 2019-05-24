Two year ban for Portlaoise man's no insurance

A Portlaoise man has been put off the road for driving with no insurance.

Sean Brennan (29), Rathevan, Portlaoise, was last week charged with no licence or insurance, at the Dublin Road, Portlaoise, on April 7 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused had 12 previous convictions, including for no insurance. The accused was also disqualified on penalty points at the time.

Defence, Ms Louise Troy said her client had 11 penalty points, but he hadn’t realised that the threshold had been reached and had been under the misapprehension that he was okay to drive.

Ms Troy said her client had bought a recovery vehicle business into which he had invested €10k and there was a danger he was going to lose that business now.

Judge Catherine Staines said she had no discretion on the matter and had to impose a disqualification.

The accused was convicted and fined €300 and disqualified from driving for two years.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.