BUS ESCORT

required for

Kolbe Special School,

Block Road, Portlaoise.

Enquiries to: 057 8620329

15-20 hours per week approx.

(1½ - 2 hours morning and evening)

A panel may be formed.

Letter of application, CV and references to:

Chairperson B.O.M. at the school

by June 18th 2019.