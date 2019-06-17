Laois businesses broken into

A man in his late teens has been arrested in connection with premises being broken into in Portarlington.

Last Saturday, June 15, between 5.15pm and 5.40pm, two incidents occurred at business premises in Portarlington, one an electrical shop and the other a supermarket. During the course of one incident, a lone male attempted to rob the premises and in the second instance, he robbed cash.

Portarlington gardaí in responding to both incidents subsequently arrested a male (19) who was subsequently charged. He will be appearing before Portlaoise District Court.

The gardaí would like to thank the public for their assistance to date and appeal to any member of the public that may have information to assist them by contacting Portarlington Garda Station on 057 862 3112.