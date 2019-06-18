BREAKING: Garda search intensifies for missing person in Laois

A Garda operation is underway in Laois as part of a search for a missing person.

The Garda helicopter was deployed to the county today focusing around Portlaoise and areas to the south and east of the town.

The search is focused at the historic Rock of Dunamaise.

Garda HQ issued a missing person alert in January for William Delaney (56) who was reported missing from his home in Portlaoise on Wednesday, January 31. He was originally a native of Tipperary.

William is described as 5" 6, with medium build, black/grey hair and blue eyes. Is it not known what Mr Delaney was wearing when last seen.

Family have gathered at the scene.