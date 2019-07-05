Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen seriously ill in hospital

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen is seriously ill in hospital, according to sources.

It's understood the former Laois Offaly TD was hospitalised in Dublin on Thursday night, July 4.

It is believed that he is being treated at the Beacon Hospital and is understood to have suffered a bleed on the brain.

Mr Cowen's brother Barry, who is the sitting Fianna Fáil TD in Offaly, is understood to have travelled to Dublin with other family members.

A source close to the family said Mr Cowen is in the hospital's intensive care unit.

The Clara man has suffered some ill health in recent months and was previously hospitalised for a number of days in late April of this year.

At that time, Mr Cowen was attending an Oireachtas golf society event at Lahinch when he became unwell and was brought to hospital by ambulance.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he hopes Brian Cowen makes a “speedy recovery”.

Speaking at the launch of Center Parcs in Longford today, Mr Varadkar said he heard Mr Cowen had been admitted to hospital.

"I served in the Dáil with Brian Cowen for a number of years and I really hope if he is unwell, as I hear he is, that he makes a speedy recovery," he added.

Mr Cowen, (59), served as Taoiseach from 2008 to 2011. He held several senior Ministerial posts including Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance, Health, Transport.

He was as a TD for the Laois–Offaly from 1984 to 2011 when he stepped away from politics.

Laois TD and Minister Charlie Flanagan has tweeted well wishes to Brian Cowen and his family.

Very Sorry to hear former Dail colleague Brian Cowen is unwell. I wish himself and his family well at this anxious & worrying time. https://t.co/xh8R5M6UJO — Charlie Flanagan (@CharlieFlanagan) July 5, 2019

More as we get it...