Gardaí and bouncers called 'scum' during Portlaoise nightclub incident

A Portlaoise man who called the gardaí “f**king scums” has been given the probation act after making a donation to the Garda Benevolent Fund.

Stephen King (28), 36 Colliers Court, Portlaoise, was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour, at Lilly’s Bar, Main Street, Portlaoise.

When the case first came before the court in March, Sgt JJ Kirby said that on February 17 this year, the accused and another man were involved in a row in the pub. They acted in a threatening or abusive manner to the bouncers and the gardaí, calling them “f**king scums”.

Sgt Kirby said that the other man involved was the more aggressive of the two.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick admitted this had been absolutely ridiculous behaviour on the night and the accused had written letters of apology.

The matter was adjourned for proof that the accused has attended an alcohol awareness course and for him to donate €200 to the Garda Benevolent Fund.

When the case returned to court last week, Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused had paid the €200 and completed the course.

Judge Staines applied the probation act, section 1.2.