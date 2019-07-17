Portlaoise pool cue assault trio must pay more compensation

Two Portlaoise men who were part of a group of three accused of an attack on two other men in a local pub, in which one of the injured parties was struck around the head with a pool cue, have had their cases adjourned to December after paying further compensation.

Before Portlaoise Circuit Court was Hayden Delaney (23), 203 St Brigids Place, Portlaoise, charged with violent disorder; Patrick Delaney (20), 169 St Brigids Place, Portlaoise, charged with violent disorder and section 3 assault; and Adam Keogh (25), 37 St Brigids Place, charged with violent disorder, two section 3 assaults, and production of an article in the course of a dispute.

All of the charges relate to an incident at The Office Bar, Portlaoise, on February 25, 2018.

When the case was first heard in March, Garda Kevin O’Sullivan gave evidence that during the incident, Adam Keogh hit one of the injured parties, a Kieran O’Riordan, with a pool cue before he punched the other injured party. Hayden Delaney was grappling with Mr O’Riordan on the ground, and both Patrick Delaney and Keogh kicked Mr O’Riordan while he was on the ground.

Mr O’Riordan suffered injuries to his head and chest. He had a 7.5” laceration to his forehead, which required nine stitches.

All three men paid compensation in March, with their cases adjourned to June for further compensation.

When the case returned to the circuit court at the end of June, Adam Keogh paid €1,000 compensation and was given a three-year sentence, suspended for ten years. He must also pay a further €8,000.

Both Patrick Delaney and Hayden Delaney paid compensation, but both men did not meet the amount as previously directed by the court. In that event, Judge Keenan Johnson adjourned their cases to July 5.

When the case returned to court on July 5, both paid the additional money. The accused were remanded on bail to December 3 next, for finalisation of the matter.