A man who drove drunk while disqualified was “not essentially a bad man, but he made very poor decisions”.

Martin Hangonyi (30), 49 Ossory Court, Borris in Ossory, was charged with drink driving, and having no licence or insurance, at Main Street, Errill, on March 8 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby said the accused had been disqualified from driving when gardaí stopped him.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused, a Slovakian national, had been socialising with friends when his wife phoned to say that one of their children was running a temperature and he drove home to assist after getting a lend of a car.

“He’s not essentially a bad man, but he made very poor decisions,” said Ms Fitzpatrick.

For no insurance Judge Staines imposed a six-month sentence, suspended for one year, and disqualified the accused from driving for four years. On the charge of drink driving, the accused was fined €300 and disqualified from driving for two years.