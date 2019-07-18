Reach new levels of energy efficiency with Grant’s full home heating design service

Finding the right heating system to meet a property’s exact requirements is an important task faced by many self-builders across Ireland.

A product’s reliability and overall performance are key drivers in the purchase decision, but as the focus on more sustainable forms of home heating continues to grow, important consideration must also be given to compliance with environmental standards outlined in building regulations.

Helping to ease this process, leading heating technology manufacturer Grant is offering self-builders the opportunity to have their property’s entire heating requirements outlined as part of its home heating design service.

With three straightforward steps, Grant’s Multiple Package Solutions offering includes the design, quote and supply of all required heating technologies under the one roof and can help maximise efficiencies and overall savings for the homeowner.

1. Send your planning drawings to heatpump@grantengineering.ie or call 057 912 0089

2. A member of the Grant team will be in touch with you to discuss requirements

3. You will receive full property specifications with recommended products all available from Grant

This new, free of charge offering from Grant combines the manufacturer’s expanding product portfolio with the specialist knowledge of its Technical Team and helps unlock a new level of efficiency for a property’s heating system by bringing together different technologies which complement one another in operation.

With Part L compliance a key factor for self-builders, Grant’s Aerona 3 inverter driven air source heat pump range is an increasingly popular choice for new build properties. Using a renewable heat source, models within the Aerona 3 range champion exceptional performance and can deliver over four times the amount of heat energy for every 1kW of electricity used, depending on external temperatures and demand on the heating system at the time.

Understanding the need for more sustainable home heating solutions, Grant recently introduced its greenest heat pumps yet, the A+++ Aerona 3 R32 range, which features the more environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant. These heat pumps meet upcoming legislative targets outlined in the 2014 EU Fluorinated Greenhouse Gas Regulations and mark an exciting development for the industry.

The 13kW and 17kW models within the Aerona 3 R32 air source heat pump range also recently received recognition from Quiet Mark, the international award programme which validates and awards low-noise, high- performance technologies. The models underwent acoustic testing and assessment associated with this accolade and were subsequently recognised for their quiet operation, an important feature for many homeowners.

Providing self-builders with the complete home heating solution, Grant’s design service pairs an Aerona 3 air source heat pump with suitable hot water cylinders and heat emitters from its extensive offering which includes Solo fan convector radiators, Grant Afinia aluminium radiators and underfloor heating, all of which complement the low temperature operation of an Aerona 3 heat pump.

All products within Grant’s portfolio are available from leading plumbing and heating merchants throughout Ireland.