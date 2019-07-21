Shane Lowry claims The Open Championship title

Shane Lowry has won The Open Championship at Royal Portrush with a stunning final round in at times atrocious conditions.

After a shaky opening hole, the Offaly man showed great course management to keep the lead while all around him others fell away.

Only Tommy Fleetwood managed to stay in contention but a birdie on 15 from Lowry all but sealed the deal and he went on to win by six shots on -15 in the midst of incredible scenes on the 18th hole