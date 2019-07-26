Portlaoise's 'forgotten area' roundabout a benefit to all

Shoppers, motorists, businesses and residents would all benefit if roundabouts were finally installed on the Mountmellick Road in Portlaoise, a road described by local councillors as “the forgotten area of town”.

At the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District in Laois County Hall, Cllr Willie Aird, Cllr Noel Tuohy and Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald all proposed a motion calling on Laois County Council to request a meeting with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to insist that a roundabout be installed at the entrance to Newpark adjacent to Dunnes Stores and Greenmill Lane on the Mountmellick Road.

Cllr Aird said he wanted a meeting to see who was stopping the roundabout being built.

“It should have been included in the planning permission for Dunnes,” he said.

Cllr Fitzgerald said the junction was the most dangerous in town and people have been asking for a roundabout there for years.

She said the council should approach Dunnes Stores, as a roundabout would benefit the shop and the whole area.

“It would be to the benefit of all the residents, the drivers, shoppers and Dunnes Stores, it would be of mutual benefit,” she said.

Cllr Tuohy said there were genuine concerns from the residents about this area.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said that the Mountmellick Road was being forgotten about.

She said three roundabouts were needed, one each at Dunnes Stores, Harpurs Lane and the Ballyfin Road, Portlaoise.

Cllr Dwane Stanley also said that traffic calming measures were needed for the Ballyfin Road.

“Most of the social housing in town is there, there are develop

ments there and it’s the forgotten area of town,” she said.

Cllr Mary Sweeney said it was near one of the oldest estates in town, a lovely estate.

In response to the motion, a written response came from Mr Farhan Nasiem, acting senior executive engineer with Laois County Council.

He said that the road design department will arrange a meeting with TII to discuss the installation of new roundabouts on the Mountmellick Road N80.