Two men allegedly exposed themselves to Laois juvenile

A male couple have been charged with giving a juvenile alcohol before they showed him pornography and exposed themselves to him, asking him did he want to have sex with a man.

At last week’s Portlaoise District Court, James Donlon, 27, of 32 Oaktree Road, Cunnaberry, Kildare, and Ronald Mackey, 32, of the same address, were charged with offences under the sexual offences act, at Abbey Court, Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise, on November 28/29, 2017.

The court heard that the DPP had directed summary disposal in the district court on the charges against James Donlon, while the charges against Ronald Mackey were to be dealt with in the circuit court.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on November 28, 2017, a 16-year-old male was dropped by his mother to Portlaoise, where he was to stay with the accused so he could travel with Ronald Mackey to work.

Sgt Kirby said the accused are a couple and it is alleged they brought the juvenile to a pub in Portlaoise and gave him alcohol, before they returned home. At the house, it is alleged they showed him pornography before both accused produced their penises and allegedly asked him did he want to have sex with a man, cheat on his girlfirend, and watch them have oral sex.

After hearing the alleged facts, Judge Staines refused jurisdiction, meaning the matter will be dealt with in the circuit court.

The matter was adjourned to September 12 next, for the serving of a book of evidence.