Laois man ran from gardaí during drug search and was arrested after a struggle

A Portlaoise man charged with numerous offences including thefts and obstructing the gardaí has been given a jail sentence.

Brendan Tuohy, 29, of 34 Lake Drive, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, charged with obstructing a peace officer, at O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, on July 17.

At last week’s court, the accused was kept in handcuffs as Garda William Whelan said he had escaped from custody recently.

Garda Whelan said the accused had been arrested the previous day and it was discovered two bench warrants existed for his arrest.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on July 17 last, a mobile garda patrol at O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, observed the accused and attempted to search him under the drugs act. The accused fled the scene and the gardaí gave chase. He attempted to scale a wall and after a struggle was arrested.

He was further charged with having a phone while in custody; theft from Boots pharmacy; stealing alcohol; and a breach of the piece, including possession of a knife.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused was well known to the court, as he struggles with a heroin addiction. Defence said the accused had nowhere to live for the last few weeks and his engagement with Coote Street for his addiction issues was under jeopardy.

Concerning having a phone in custody, Ms Fitzpatrick said the item had been given to him to mind.

For theft from Boots, Judge Catherine Staines imposed a ten-month sentence, with the final four months suspended for the accused to engage with the probation services for one year.

The other charges were taken into consideration.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.

Sgt Kirby said if the accused was intending to appeal, the State would require an independent cash surety for bail.

He said he had serious concerns for the accused’s well being and the safety of the public.

Bail was fixed at €100, with an independent surety of €200.