Laois man charged with sexual offences

A 63-year-old Laois man has been charged with sexual offences.

The accused, who cannot be named, faces 50 charges, including indecent assault and gross indecency. The alleged offences took place in Laois between 1975 and 1976.

At last week’s district court in Portlaoise, a book of evidence was served on the accused.

Sgt JJ Kirby said that the DPP had directed the accused be sent forward to the next sitting of Portlaoise Circuit Court on December 3 next.

The accused was granted bail on his own bond of €100. Legal aid was granted to solicitor, Mr Barry Fitzgerald, for one junior counsel and one senior counsel.

Judge Catherine Staines directed that the accused’s name not be printed.