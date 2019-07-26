Laois man charged with assault

A Rathdowney man has been charged with assaulting another man by punching him in the face and kicking him numerous times to the head.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Mikie Daly, 21, with an address listed at 22 Daly Terrace, Rathdowney, was charged with assault causing harm, at The Brewery, Main Street, Rathdowney, on June 23 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on June 23 this year, it was alleged the accused punched the injured party in the face and kicked him numerous times to the head.

The injured party was knocked unconscious and suffered two fractures, and also required staples to his head.

The incident was captured on CCTV, Sgt Kirby told the court.

After hearing the outline of the alleged facts, Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction, meaning the matter will be sent forward to the circuit court.

The matter was adjourned to October 10 next, for the serving of a book of evidence on the accused.