Tributes paid to man with strong Laois connection who was killed in Edinburgh

Tributes have been paid to a man with strong Laois connections who was killed in Edinburgh last weekend.

Andy McCarron, 49, originally from Birmingham, sustained a serious injury after he was attacked in the early hours of Sunday, July 21 outside the Edinburgh City Football Club's Social Club, and died later in hospital.

Mr McCarron's mother is Mai Moore originally from Garrafin, Mountrath. Andrew was a regular visitor to the area.

In a double blow for the family, his uncle, Micheál Moore, passed away last Friday following a short illness. His funeral Mass took place at St. Fergal's Church, Camross on Sunday morning. Micheál was a prominent hurler in the 1960s and his brother Lar lined out with Laois in the All-Ireland minor final of 1964.

A man has been charged in connection with Mr McCarron's death and appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last Monday. He was remanded in custody to appear again next week.

Mr McCarron was an electrician at property firm David Love Property, and his employer David Love called him a 'gentleman'.

The Edinburgh City Football Club's social club's secretary told the Edinburgh Evening News, "The members and staff at Edinburgh City Social Club are devastated by the death of very popular member Andy McCarron."

The McCarron's family also paid tribute to 'a loving family man' who will be 'dearly missed'.

A family statement said, "Andrew was a loving family man, a kind soul and an Aston Villa fan through and through, who was sadly taken away from us on Sunday 21st July.



"He will be dearly missed by his parents, siblings, children, family and friends.



"The loss of our beloved Andrew is immeasurable, but so also, is the love he left behind.



"Rest in Peace, Andrew."