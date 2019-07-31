Regeneration of Portlaoise estates is on the cards

Regeneration programmes for O’Moore Place and Hepburn Court.could be completed within the next six months.

In response to a motion from Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley at County Hall recently, it was revealed that emolition and site clearance works started at Hepburn Court on July 4. The works currently being carried out onsite includes the demolition of units 9 to 12, the squash club building and the Kingdom Hall building, as well as all associated site clearance works.

The expected completion date for these works is August 22. Cluid Housing Association is the strategic partner on this project and they are currently preparing a design which will include the demolition of units 1 to 6.

The contractor for the demolition works at O’Moore Place has been appointed and site preparation works were due to commence mid July with demolition works due to start in mid-September. The works will include the demolition of units 43, 45, 47, 65 and 66; new car parking spaces and a height restriction barrier at units 65 and 66; new vehicle turning circle and bollards for emergency services at units 43, 45 47 and 49; and all associated site clearance works.

These works are expected to take five to six months to complete.

Welcoming the news, Cllr Dwane Stanley said it was great that there would be a turning circle at O’Moore Place for the fire brigade, and the extra car parking spaces are badly needed.