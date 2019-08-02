Crossing and barriers needed at Kilminchy Village

A pedestrian crossing and barriers could be installed at Kilminchy Village in Portlaoise in the interests of safety.

At the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, Cllr Noel Tuohy called on Laois County Council to install a pedestrian crossing for the residents of Sue Ryder to walk safely to the shops opposite and erect barriers at each end of the path to the tennis court to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

He received a written response from Mr Farhan Nasiem, acting senior executive engineer, saying that the road design section will arrange a site meeting with Cllr Tuohy to identify the issues and the requirement for a pedestrian crossing at this location.

“If Kilminchy was a town it would be one of the biggest in Laois,” said Cllr Tuohy. He said the area has a chemist’s, a bookmaker’s, a nursing home, a shop and a restaurant, with a lot of traffic in the estate.

Cllr Tuohy said he welcomed the response to his motion. He said there is one major pathway where a little railing is needed to stop people before they cross the road.

Seconding the motion, Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said that these works were badly needed, as Kilminchy is a very built up area.