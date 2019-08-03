Work needed on trip dangers in Laois cemeteries

The possibility of slipping in a local cemetery while carrying a coffin is still a real danger, with improvement works still awaited some three years on.

So it was revealed at the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, when Cllr John Joe Fennelly asked for the council to give a timescale on the proposed works to graveyards in the district, in particular Raheen, Abbeyleix, Ballinakill and Portlaoise.

He received a written response from Ms Ann Carroll, administrative officer with the environment department, saying that improvement works are proposed at both Raheen and Portlaoise, with €25,000 to replace 460 sq/m of footpath and improvements to calvary steps in Raheen, and €5,000 for footpath improvements in St Peter and Paul’s, Portlaoise. It is envisaged that works will be carried out in quarter four of 2019

In relation to paths and plinths for the provision of marked grave spaces this year’s countywide programme which is based purely on a need basis includes Mountrath, Ballyfin, Portlaoise and Abbeyleix.

Cllr Fennelly said he didn’t know what to make of the response, as Raheen alone was supposed to have €25,000 to spend on footpaths.

“It’s absolutely dangerous, there’s going to be an accident there when someone is carrying a corpse,” he said.

Cllr Willie Aird said it was hugely embarrassing as the councillors had been promised three years ago that the works would be done.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald said it could be embarrassing if someone fell while carrying a coffin. She said this was a serious issue and it needed to be addressed.

Said Cllr Mary Sweeney: “A slip by one person and Laois County Council would be in serious trouble.”

And Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley remarked: “There’s only €5,000 for Portlaoise set aside - you won’t do much with that.”