Portlaoise man had knife as he owed money to drug dealers

A Portlaoise man who told the district court he had a knife on his person for protection as he owed a drug debt has been given community service in lieu of prison.

Ryan Lewis, 25, of 98 St Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise, was charged with possession of a knife.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on June 18 this year, at Marian Avenue, Portlaoise, the accused was observed acting suspiciously and was searched by gardaí, with a 3 inch blade found in his pocket.

The accused admitted the knife was for his own protection as he was having problems with certain people.

The accused had 32 previous convictions, including one for the possession of a knife. He had ten convictions for thefts and seven public order matters, as well as convictions for assault.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said that the accused had been at a friend’s house where he stayed up drinking, until an incident arose and he left the house in an agitated state.

As he was known to gardaí he was stopped and searched and he admitted why he had the knife.

Mr Meagher said the accused had difficulties with a heroin addiction for the last couple of years and that gave rise to difficulties, with the accused owing money for drugs.

Defence said it was never the accused’s intention to use the knife, but it may have bought him knife to run away if in danger.

The court heard that the accused was attending at a local addiction centre and is on methadone.

“He’s a young man at a crossroads in his life,” said Mr Meagher, asking the court to give the accused an opportunity to prove himself.

The accused himself addressed the court, saying: “I’d never stab anybody, it was a deterrent.”

He said that a group of individuals had tried to get him into a car the night before.

Mr Meagher added that the accused had intended presenting the knife, but not using it. He said the accused was no longer under threat.

The accused was given 150 hours’ community service, in lieu of four months in prison.