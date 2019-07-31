Mountmellick man stood on a bin and mooned the gardaí

A Mountmellick man who dropped his trousers and mooned the gardaí as he felt he had been let down earlier when the gardaí did not come to his defence during an assault has been convicted and fined.

At last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Kyle O’Donovan, 25, of 85 College Avenue, Mountmellick, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on July 1 last, at Main Street, Portlaoise, the accused was standing on the footpath very unsteady on his feet, when he climbed on top of a wheelie bin and dropped his trousers, mooning at the gardaí, before he ran away.

The accused had seven previous convictions, all for road traffic matters.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client’s behaviour was inexcusable on the night.

He had been refused entry to a local festival and was assaulted by a security guard, while the gardaí were in the vicinity.

He took umbrage at the attack as no one came to his defence, said Ms Fitzpatrick. Later, he behaved in the manner he did as he perceived he’d been let down earlier.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that as a result of the assault, his glasses were broken to a cost of €300.

She admitted that his behaviour when the gardaí meet him was inexcusable.

The accused was convicted by Judge Fiona Lydon and fined €500, with three months to pay.