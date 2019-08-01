Monasterevin man ran from gardaí and jumped fence to hide

A Monasterevin man who ran from the gardaí after they attempted to search him has been convicted and fined.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, William Hanlon, 24, of 13 Watermill Square, Monasterevin, was charged with obstructing a peace officer.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on January 9 last, at 4.50pm at St Evins Park, Monasterevin, undercover gardaí attempted to search the accused and he fled on a bike, before he jumped over a fence and hid in private property.

He had no permission to be on the premises, said Sgt Kirby.

No drugs were detected on him and he had no previous convictions.

Sgt Kirby said the accused has not come to garda attention since.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had completed the Athy Alternative Project and had engaged well.

She said this offence was an aberration.

“But for this, he’s an upstanding young man in the community,” said Ms Fitzpatrick

Judge Fiona Lydon asked, if the accused were to be drug tested now would he be positive or negative.

After conferring with her client, Ms Fitzpatrick said that every now and again he would still use cannabis.

She said it was very honest of him to admit this.

The accused was convicted and fined €500.