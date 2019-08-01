Charged with assault near Laois pub

An Emo man has been charged with committing an assault within the vicinity of a local public house.

Before last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court was Cian Langford, 20, with an address at Killimy, Emo, charged with assault.

Sgt JJ Kirby said that on March 10, 2019, at the Gate House, Emo, the injured party was assaulted leaving him with his nose and mouth covered in blood. Sgt Kirby said the accused allegedly struck the injured party from behind.

There was no CCTV of the incident, said Sgt Kirby.

Solicitor, Mr Philip Meagher said that the alleged incident happened in the vicinity of the bar, not on the premises.

Judge Fiona Lyndon said it would be premature to decide on jurisdiction in the case until after the court had seen an up to date medical report on the injured party.

The matter was adjourned to December 19 next, for a medical report on the injured party.

Legail aid in the case was assigned to Mr Meagher.