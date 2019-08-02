Not guilty plea to stealing diesel at Stradbally

A 41-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to stealing diesel from forestry machinery in Stradbally.

At last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, John Carty, Barrowhouse, Athy, was charged with theft, and handling stolen property, at Ballymanus, Stradbally, on April 28 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that three males were observed on CCTV trespassing on private property and they stole diesel from forestry machinery.

The men were covered in diesel when arrested and the accused’s phone was allegedly recovered near the drums of stolen diesel.

Defence solicitor, Mr Aonghus McCarthy said that his client was pleading not guilty to both charges.

The matter was adjourned to February 18 for hearing, with the accused remanded on continual bail to appear on that date.