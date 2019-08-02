Portlaoise man charged with assault and criminal damage

A Portlaoise man has been charged with smashing a window and assaulting another male in a nearby house.

Before Portlaoise District Court last week was Jason Doyle, 20, with an address at 109 Cherrygrove, Knockmay, Portlaoise, charged with assault, criminal damage, and production of an article, at 105 Cherrygrove, on February 12 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused allegedly smashed a pane of glass during an altercation with the injured party’s sons, causing €200 damage.

He allegedly broke the front window by punching it and also allegedly assaulted a male. Sgt Kirby also gave evidence that the accused allegedly had a set of hedge clippers and the head of a shovel with him.

The matter was adjourned to October 10 next, for a guilty plea to be entered or a hearing date to be fixed.

The accused was remanded on continual bail to appear back in court on that date.