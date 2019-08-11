Naas student's communion aprons raise funds for Jack & Jill

Naas student Megan Healy has created and designed some novel First Holy Communion aprons to both protect children’s special dresses on the big day, and to raise cash for Johnstown-based charity the Jack & Jill Foundation.

Megan got the entrepreneurial business bug in Transition Year at St Mary’s College, Naas, and chose the Kildare-based charity, having listened to a talk on Jack & Jill who had supported a family friend with their baby.

Megan immediately had a connection and a desire to help and set about coming up with a fundraiser. She also had a connection with Jack & Jill founder Jonathan Irwin, as Megan’s late granny went through chemotherapy during the same time as Jonathan.

Megan’s mum has a shop, Cathy’s Communion Dresses, in Johnstown which gave her the platform to create and sell her idea.

While helping out in the shop Megan heard a lot of customers asking how to keep their daughter’s communion dress clean on the big day. Some people had suggested carrying around a white pillow case to do the job, but Megan had a better idea.

She set about designing an apron for their special day and sourced a good quality cotton apron and got designing, which was great fun and came naturally to this creative teenager.

Both of her little sisters, Ellen and Eabha got involved by helping her package them up. This simple product proved a hit with customers and Megan raised €800 for the Foundation.

Megan said: “I was over the moon to hear this would provide over 50 hours of home-care to a Jack & Jill baby and their family. I would love to continue next season by selling the aprons once again in aid of Jack & Jill.”