St Fergal's College celebrates 600+ points in Leaving Cert

A high score of over 600 in the Leaving Cert was celebrated at St Fergal’s College in Rathdowney today.

Principal, Mr Dominic McEvoy said that overall the school was very happy with the results. He said that one student had achieved over 600 points, while another came very close. When Mr McEvoy spoke to the Leinster Express, the student with the top mark had not yet come into the school to collect his results, so the principal was reluctant to name him.

However, he confirmed that the top two marks were male students. Of the other results, he said that the school has experienced a spread of marks, with most students seeming happy by their results.

One student he did namecheck was Evan Treacy, from Rathdowney, who has not missed a day of school since he started back in primary education.

48 pupils sat the exams this year, which the principal said was roughly the same as last year.

Mr McEvoy said that no particular subjects this year proved a problem, nor did any subject prove to be a particular standout. Many students will be going on to do third level education, he said, although he advised many to consider looking at apprenticeships.

Among the choices being considered by some of the students is actuarial studies, and childcare, but Mr McEvoy recommended that more students should consider looking at subjects which could tackle climate change, food shortages and energy issues.

“How are scientists in ten years’ time going to tackle these things? By going to college now and studying,” he said.