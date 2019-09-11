Health fear over Rathdowney phone mast plans

An objection has been lodged against plans for a telecommunications tower in Rathdowney, as there are fears that electromagnetic fields could harm the health of nearby schoolchildren.

Cignal Infrastructure Ltd has applied to Laois County Council to construct the tower at Rathdowney Hub, Glosha, Rathdowney.

However, a submission has been made to the council by Maja Niemiec, Interrec Bv Ireland Ltd, Johnstown Road, Rathdowney.

She points out that the development will be surrounded by a housing estate, schools, and other public places, and says that “there is absolutely no medical research done on such an object that’s going to emit high frequency electromagnetic radiation”.

Ms Niemic is especially concerned that there are schools close by, saying that growing children are more vulnerable to strong electromagnetic fields.

A decision is due from the council by September 12.