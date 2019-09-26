Portlaoise man drunkenly shouted abuse at gardaí in the street

A Portlaoise man has been directed to engage with a restorative justice programme after drunkenly shouting abuse in the street.

James Rickard (18), 26 Jessop street, Portlaoise, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, and threatening or abusive behaviour, on Main Street, Portlaoise, on August 24 last.

Garda evidence outlined that the accused was abusive outside a local licensed premises.

He was very unsteady on his feet and was shouting at another person and at the gardaí.

The accused had no previous convictions, but did receive an adult caution before.

Judge Catherine Staines told the accused she thought he had a drink problem.

The accused was directed to engage with the restorative justice programme and the matter was put back to December 5 for a report.