Durrow man to pay compensation for Portlaoise assault

A Durrow man who was part of a melee on Portlaoise Main Street has been directed to pay further compensation to a man he assaulted.

Eoin O’Connor (19) Cappanellan, Durrow, was charged with section 3 assault, at Main Street, Portlaoise, on October 27 last year.

When the case first came before the district court in May, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence there was a melee on the Main Street involving several males.

The injured party said he had been assaulted by three males, including the accused.

The injured party suffered a fracture to his rib.

Sgt Kirby said that one other person involved, a juvenile, had already been given a caution, while another accused was due up before the court the following week.

The matter was then adjourned.

When the case returned to court last week, Judge Catherine Staines read a restorative justice report on the accused.

She said this had been a terrible assault, however the accused had engaged fully with the restorative justice programme and had €400 compensation in court.

The matter was adjourned to January 23, 2020, for the accused to pay further compensation.