Portlaoise’s ‘neglected road’ still waiting on a roundabout

Two months on and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has still failed to meet with Portlaoise councillors to discuss the installation of a roundabout on the Mountmellick Road, a road which has been described as the most neglected in town.

At today’s (Wednesday, September 25) meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, Cllr Willie Aird pointed out that when the councillors last met in July it was agreed to contact TII to request a meeting with them and now several months on the councillors still had not heard anything back.

“We’re battling for this for five years,” he said, going on to vow: “We’re going to get a roundabout there.”

He asked that the matter be followed up and the councillors arrange a meeting with TII.

“I want to meet whoever is stopping this,” he said.

Seconding his suggestion, Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald said this road was, as far as she was aware, the highest accident area in Portlaoise. She said that the council needed to get Dunnes Stores on board with the plans, too.

Cllr Thomasina Connell agreed with this, saying that Dunnes would have to provide a tract of land for the roundabout to be built.

Cllr Noel Tuohy said it was the most neglected road in town, while Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley added that she would like to see three additional roundabouts installed in the area.

Cllr Mary Sweeney said it was a highly contentious issue and it was vital to get the roundabout there as safety is paramount.

Chairing the meeting, Cllr John Joe Fennelly said a letter would be issued to the TII on the subject.

The matter was last on the agenda at the July meeting, when Cllrs Fitzgerald, Aird and Tuohy all proposed a motion calling on the council to request a meeting with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to insist that a roundabout be installed at the entrance to Newpark adjacent to Dunnes Stores and Greenmill Lane on the Mountmellick Road.