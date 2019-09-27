Portlaoise man refused bail charged with robbing priest's house

A Portlaoise man charged with offences including robbing money from a local priest’s house and smashing the door of another priest’s house has been remanded in custody after being refused bail by Portlaoise District Court.

John O’Shea (28), 13 Lakeglen, Portlaoise, was charged with the theft, from 41 O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, on April 4 last; burglary, at The Priests House, Tower Hill, Portlaoise, on June 28; and criminal damage, at the Stradbally Road, Portlaoise, also on June 28.

Detective Garda Pauric Ryan gave evidence that on April 4 last, the accused allegedly stole lead from the roof of a house in O’Moore Place.

The homeowner, a 72-year-old woman, allegedly observed the accused. The stolen property was not recovered.

Det Ryan went on to give evidence that on June 28, the accused allegedly entered The Priests House at Towerhill and stole €10 in coins. It was further alleged that on the same date, the accused damaged the front door of Father Paddy Byrne’s house on the Stradbally Road by kicking it.

Det Ryan said the State was objecting to bail on the accused.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said that the alleged offences would not merit maximum sentences being imposed and there were no grounds to refuse his client bail.

However, Judge Catherine Staines refused bail and the accused was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on October 3 next.