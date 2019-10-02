Laois needs more polling stations

Now that so many schools have moved out of the town centre, there is a shortage of adequate polling stations in Portlaoise and more are needed to encourage people to go out and vote.

So said Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley at the September meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District in Laois County Hall.

Cllr Dwane Stanley proposed a motion calling on Laois County Council to contact the county registrar, Mr Paul Fetherstonhaugh and Laois County Council’s returning officer and request them to provide adequate polling stations for future elections in the Borris Road, Mountmellick Road and Mountrath Road areas of Portlaoise.

She received a written response to her notice of motion from Mr Donal Brennan, director of services with Laois County Council , saying that the provision of polling stations at elections is solely a matter for the county registrar.

The council will refer this matter to the county registrar for his attention.

Cllr Dwane Stanely said there was a lack of polling stations on these roads as the vast majority of schools have now moved.

She pointed out that the old tech and St Paul’s School used to be used, but these buildings are no longer in use.

Cllr Dwane Stanley also said that the Birchgrove estate is only 500m from Knockmay, but people living there had to go to Summerhill to vote.

“It took me 15 minutes to drive out due to traffic congestion,” she said.

Cllr Dwane Stanley went on to say that people living in Bellingham also have to go to Summerhill, yet those living in the nearby Maryborough can go to Knockmay to vote.

“It’s just crazy, we’re trying to encourage people to go out vote and this is the most disincentivised thing,” she said. “Surely to God we have to make it easier for people.”

Cllr Dwane Stanley said she welcomed the response saying that a letter would go from the council to the county registrar.