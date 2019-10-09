Major delays to train services from Laois to Dublin due to vandalism overnight
There are delays of 45 minutes on all services to and from Heuston Station on Wednesday morning.
This is due to vandalism overnight.
Signalling systems were damaged as a result of the vandalism.
Cable was stolen and a manual system is now on place. Engineers are on site effecting repairs.
Update: Delays in the region of 45 minutes to services into and out of Heuston station. 5-10min delays to grand canal dock services. We will have an update of estimated repair after 09:00hrs— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 9, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on