Russian disco party lands Chinese restaurateur in Laois court

A Russian disco party with people still drinking on the premises at 2.20am landed the proprietor of a Chinese restaurant in Portlaoise before the district court charged with contravening the licensing laws.

Xiao Wang (40), with an address at 17 Aghnaharna Court, Portlaoise, was charged with a contravention of the intoxicating liquor act, at the Emperor’s House, Portlaoise, on March 10 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on March 10, 2019, at 2.20am, at the Emperor’s House, Portlaoise, the gardaí observed a large number of people outside the restaurant. There was loud music playing and people outside were unsteady on their feet.

Sgt Kirby said there were over 30 people on the premises when gardaí entered and alcohol was being consumed. No food was being served or consumed at the time and a poster was up advertising a Russian disco party.

Sgt Kirby said the accused did not have a licence for this activity.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that the accused had a wine licence allowing patrons to consume alcohol with their meal. The premises had initially served beer with their meals, but this event went way beyond that, said defence, adding that the accused had dealt with this poorly.

Judge Staines asked about the poster being up, but defence replied that a lady had put this poster up herself. Ms Fitzpatrick also said the staff had expected 40 people for the meal.

The accused was convicted and fined €300.

“People go to the expense of getting a licence - I’m quite sure they knew they shouldn’t have done this,” said Judge Staines.