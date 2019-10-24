More money for paths needed in Portlaoise budget

Portlaoise councillors have a total of €161,000 to spend in the municipal district next year, but more money is needed for footpaths in the area.

Director of service Mr Simon Walton revealed that in the 2020 budget, councillors discretionary funding will be remain the same as 2019, with a total of €161,000 giving €23,000 per member.

Cllr Willie Aird asked was a scheme available where the councillors put in money for footpaths and the amount is matched by the council, to which Mr Walton revealed it was not.

“Footpaths are fierce important,” said Cllr Aird.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald said that the councillors’ funding was a help, but it wouldn’t go anywhere near what is needed for footpaths.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said most of the councillors spent their funding on road safety.

Mr Walton asked the councillors did they want to keep the same allocations as last year, which saw around €80,000 for footpaths, over €30,000 for lights and over €20,000 for community projects, with traffic calming and speed signs also prioritised.

It was proposed by Cllr Fitzgerald to keep these, although Cllr Dwane Stanley said more money was needed for footpaths.

Mr Walton agreed for the councillors to meet with the area engineer in the coming weeks to discuss the matter.