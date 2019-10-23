Bollards haven't eased traffic woes at schools

Parents aren’t the ones to blame for all the schools being moved into one campus in Portlaoise, but “parents not showing respect to other parents” may well be contributing to the traffic problems in the area.

That was the opinion voiced at the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District in Laois County Hall, after Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald proposed a motion calling on the council to try to resolve the major traffic congestion that still remains at schools in the Aughnaharna area.

“There was major chaos when it opened and it hasn’t gone away,” she said. “I know some parents who sit in the car for the hour between collecting children because it takes too long getting back. We hadn’t this congestion when the schools were in the town.”

She said some parents had spent all morning up at the schools and some children were not being sent to school because of the traffic.

“People can’t get to work, there’s no park and ride and no system,” said Cllr Fitzgerald.

“Lots have no option, two parents are working and there’s no bus service. The parents didn’t decide to put the schools up there.”

Cllr Noel Tuohy pointed to the population explosion as one factor, but said that some of the problem is being caused by the disrespect of certain parents who park in the middle of the road.

“A lot of it is parents not showing respect to other parents,” he said.

Cllr Thomasina Connell suggested the council put in a bus service as a priority, while Cllr John Joe Fennelly said that he had attended one morning and seen two cars parked on the roundabout.

She said the bollards that had been installed at that location had helped a bit.

Said Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley: “This was so predictable. This was done by the department and it’s out of our hands, but we need an infrastructure in place.”

Cllr Willie Aird said that the responsibility had to be divided between the Department of Education and Laois County Council.

He said that the council has responsibility until the gates of the school.

Pointing out that too many cars are all coming at the one time, he said there is land to the right of the site, but the council did not have the funding to buy the land at the time and this was a lost opportunity.

It was proposed to have a meeting with the schools, the roads department and the Department of Education to resolve the issue.

In response to Cllr Fitzgerald's motion, Mr Wes Wilkinson, senior executive engineer, said that he, the senior planner and the road safety officer recently met with the principals of the schools to examine improvements that can be made to managing traffic flows into and out of the Holy Family campus near Aughnaharna.

The principals of the schools will be liaising with their architects/designers to review the possible options and determine if the changes can be put in place.