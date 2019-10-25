Laois man given jail for robbing lead from roof of house

A Portlaoise man caught with a wheelbarrow full of stolen lead which he had robbed from the roof of a house in a local estate has been given a ten-month prison sentence.

At this week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Darren Coss (26), 12 Cois na hAbhainn, Portlaoise, was charged with theft, from O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, on September 21, 2019.

Sgt Jason Hughes gave evidence that the accused was involved in the theft of lead from a roof in O’Moore Place. He was seen leaving the scene with a co-accused pushing a wheelbarrow filled with the lead.

The accused had 75 previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said the accused had been coming before the courts far too regularly and he’d had a treacherous year, finding it difficult to cope with the situation he found himself in having turned to drug use.

Mr Fitzgerald said the accused committed the theft to get access to drugs. The property was recovered by gardaí.

Mr Fitzgerald said the accused had been in custody since Monday and would like to apologise in court for his actions. The accused also has matters to come before the circuit court in due course.

Saying this was a very serious matter which must have been very distressing for the owners of the property, Judge Catherine Staines imposed ten months in prison, with recognisance fixed in the event of an appeal on the accused’s own bond of €100, with an independent surety of €200.

Bail conditions set were that the accused must sign on daily at the garda station; he must observe a curfew; he must stay off drugs; and he must stay out of O’Moore Place.