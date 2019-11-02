Kildare Readers Festival Creative Writing Competition supporting Michael Mullen Cancer Fund

The Kildare Readers Festival hosted its creative writing competition awards night at Newbridge Library on Wednesday evening, October 9. Funds raised by the competition were in support of the Michael Mullan Cancer Fund, established to raise money for the 26-year-old Eadestown man who has been struck by cancer for the third time.

The competition was judged by John MacKenna, Caroline E Farrell and Martin Malone.

The winners are as follows:

Short Story: 1st place, Southern Hospitality by Helen O'Leary; 2nd place: On the Move by Dee Scallan.

Flash Fiction: 1st place: Minding by Anna Harrison;

2nd place: A Rough Breakup by Johnathon McLaughlin.

Poetry: 1st prize: A Hand In Absentia by Paul O'Brien; 2nd prize: Through a Lens in Omey by Paul O'Brien.

Winning entries can be found on the website - www.michaelmullancancerfund.com.

