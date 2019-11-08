Ramp to increase safety for children in Laois estate

Road safety has been improved at a local estate thanks to a new speed ramp.

At the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, Cllr Thomasina Connell proposed a motion calling on Laois County Council to provide an update in relation to the installation of ramps at Lime Tree Avenue, Kilminchy, Portlaoise.

In response to the motion, Mr Wes Wilkinson, senior executive engineer, replied that a speed ramp was installed in recent weeks in Lime Tree Avenue. He said he could make himself available to meet Cllr Connell to examine any additional locations at Kilminchy that may be required.

Cllr Noel Tuohy pointed out that the speed ramp had been provided for out of his discretionary funding.

“Anything I put in, about 90 percent of it for children’s safety,” he said.