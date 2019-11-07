Protect the elderly at Sue Ryder with more lights

More public lighting is needed in the interest of the elderly residents of Sue Ryder.

At the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, Cllr Mary Sweeney proposed a motion calling on the council to review the provision of lights at Sue Ryder and Chapel Street, Ballyroan. She said it was a facility for elderly people and there are a lot of activities there in the evening.

She received a written response from Mr Farhan Nasiem, acting senior executive engineer, saying that the council's public lighting section will review this section for additional lights. The installation of new street lights if required will be subject to funding being available.