€78million in council pot, but rental hike planned

Over €78million is in the pot for Laois County Council’s 2020 budget, but some €90,000 of this has yet to be decided following objections to plans to raise the rent on local authority tenants.

At this yesterday’s (Monday, November 11) statutory budget meeting in Laois County Hall, it was revealed that the total budget for next year is €78,472,000, up some €6million from this year’s total of €72,051,000

The total for house maintenance and improvement of local authority houses was factored in at €1,676,500, up €403,000 from 2019 when the budget under this heading was €1,273,500.

Of this €403k, it was estimated that €90,000 would be obtained from raising the rent on council tenants.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said that the rent cap at the minute is €93, but the councillors had been asked to increase this to €106, with the increase in rent on 220 tenants raising €90,000.

She said she opposed this 14% increase and did not agree with this condition being stitched into the budget.

She said this condition had now been removed from the budget, but the council may still go ahead with raising the rents and the councillors will have no say in it.

She told the meeting she knows of a family of four, one adult and three children, whose total income is €580. If their rent is increased to €106 this adds up to an annual increase of €676.

“I will not be attaching my name to that,” she vowed. “If that goes ahead in January I will not be associating myself with that.”

Director services, Mr Michael Rainey explained that the rent review was an executive function of the council and the executive would examine it.

Laois County Council CEO Mr John Mulholland said that they could defer the matter of the rent review until another time.

“We can reset out approach on that and pick it up in the new year,” he said, explaining that new regulations set in 2019 meant it cost €230 for the council to inspect a house and that money had to come from somewhere.

“Let the budget be considered minus the cap and we can pick it up in the new years,” he said.

The 2020 budget was proposed by Cllr John King and seconded by Cllr John Joe Fennelly.

The issue of housing was high on the list at the budget meeting, with Cllr Tom Mulhall saying that there was a huge demand for housing, with 22,000 properties in Laois some of which are not in very good condition.

He went on to say that the Non Principal Private Residence (NPPR) tax was “a cruel tax” on homeowners which had been introduced in 2012. He said that some people had bought their home back during the Celtic Tiger years, now they are trying to sell their house at a loss and are being told they owe Laois County Council €700.

Cllr Paddy Bracken said that some more money should be diverted into preventative maintenance of houses.

Cllr Ben Brennan also said that not enough money was going into house maintenance.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald asked should the council not have their own electricians and plumbers to carry out the maintenance, rather than paying contractors.

Mr Michael Rainey informed her that the council does have its own maintenance workers and maybe these numbers could be increased.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly said that he hoped the council would buy more houses rather than building them, adding that more houses are needed for people with disabilities.

And Cllr Aisling Moran also said that more money was needed for housing in the county.