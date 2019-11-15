Two men allegedly assaulted each other at Laois hotel in argument over girlfriend

Two men allegedly assaulted each other at a Laois hotel in an argument over a girlfriend, Portlaoise District Court heard.

At yesterday's (Thursday, November 14) court, CJ Cullinane (28), Rathlogan, Johnstown, Kilkenny, was charged with assault causing harm; and Barry O’Hara (34), Carrigan Street, Durrow, was charged with assault.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on February 1, 2019, at the Castle Arms Hotel, Durrow, there was a verbal argument between the two accused over a girlfriend.

Barry O’Hara allegedly received a number of punches to the face, while CJ Cullinane allegedly received a black eye.

Sgt Kirby handed in a medical report on Barry O’Hara which indicated he may have permanent numbness to the left cheek.

Judge Catherine Staines noted from the report that he sustained multiple fractures to the left cheek.

CJ Cullinane was represented by Mr Donncha Craddock, while Barry O’Hara was represented by Ms Louise Troy.

Statements orders were granted to defence barristers and both cases were adjourned.