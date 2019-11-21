Pressure on Laois homeless services

An additional €317,500 has been budgeted by the council to assist in homeless services and the provision of emergency accommodation, bringing the total to €642,500.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said this clearly showed the pressure that homeless services are under.

And Cllr Noel Tuohy said: “If even one person is homeless, we aren’t doing our jobs.”

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald said she didn’t see any hope of emergency accommodation for homeless children.

Council CEO Mr John Mulholland said: “We all agree that ‘children’ and ‘homelessness’ shouldn’t be uttered in the same sentence.”