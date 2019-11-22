Two men charged with assaults at Castletown pub

Two Castletown men have been charged with committing assaults at a local pub, in an incident in which an injured party received a fractured jaw.

At Portlaoise District Court, Evan Cuddy (23), Ballycleary, Castletown, was charged with two counts of assault causing harm, and threatening or abusive behaviour; and Fergal Cuddy (43), Corrigeen, Castletown, was charged with five counts of assault causing harm, and threatening or abusive behaviour, on January 1 this year, at the Castletown Inn.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day, at the Castletown Inn, a man was celebrating with his family when he was assaulted by an individual inside the pub, before the incident spilled outside.

A large crowd gathered and the man was further assaulted by an individual, before he was then allegedly assaulted by Evan Cuddy. The accused allegedly assaulted two people by hitting them with glass bottles.

Sgt Kirby said the accused denied the charge.

Concerning Fergal Cuddy, Sgt Cuddy said this accused allegedly started the incident off by attacking a man by punching and kicking him, before the fight continued outside once it spilled out onto the street.

Medical reports were handed in and Judge Catherine Staines noted that one injured party had suffered a fractured jaw and someone had lost consciousness.

Saying it was too serious for the district court, Judge Staines refused jurisdiction, meaning the case will now go forward to the circuit court.

The matter was adjourned to January 16 next for the serving of books of evidence on the two accused.