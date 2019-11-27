Portlaoise man allegedly grabbed prison guard's breast

A Portlaoise man has been charged with sexually assaulting a prison officer.

Darren McInerney (33), 1 New Road, Portlaoise, was charged with sexual assault, at the Midlands Prison, Portlaoise, on January 4, 2018.

Sgt JJ Kirby said it was alleged that the accused had grabbed the injured party’s breast on that date. The alleged injured party is a female prison officer.

Judge Catherine Staines said it was a very serious matter, but she accepted jurisdiction in the case.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offence and the matter was adjourned to December 10 for hearing.

Sgt JJ Kirby said there would be a number of prison staff witnesses in the case.

The accused was further charged with theft from Homebase, Portlaoise, on October 9 last; theft from The Bog Road, Portlaoise, on October 20; and theft from Okayu Restaurant, Main Street, Portlaoise, and two assaults, at Portlaoise Main Street, all on October 23.

These matters were adjourned to January 9 next.