Stole from Laois shop by hiding items in her skirt

A woman who shoplifted by hiding items in her skirt has been convicted and fined.

Vandana Munteanu (23), 50 Orchard Court, Blackpool, Co. Cork, was charged with theft, from Patrick Street, Portarlington, on August 26 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on August 26 last, the accused was part of a group of four females who entered a shop in Portarlington. She placed items worth €20 into her skirt and left without paying.

She was later identified from CCTV and cooperated fully with the gardaí.

The accused had 34 previous convictions, 23 for theft.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client accepted she was in serious difficulty before the court.

The accused had €20 compensation in court and had previously spent ten days in prison on other matters.

Directing the accused to pay over the compensation, Judge Catherine Staines convicted and fined her €80.