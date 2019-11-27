Cars 'bombing up' the Bog Road near creche

Safety measures are needed to stop cars bombing up the Bog Road in Ballyroan, not least because of the presence of a nearby busy creche which is set to expand in the coming years.

So it was decided at the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District in Laois County Hall, where both Cllr Mary Sweeney and Cllr Noel Tuohy proposed notices of motion on the issue.

Cllr Sweeney proposed a motion calling on the council to address road safety issues at the Bog Road, Ballyroan, and Cllr Tuohy called on the council to put please drive slowly markings on the Bog Road.

In response to both motions, Mr Wes Wilkinson, senior executive engineer, agreed that safety measures were needed and said the council would install slow road markings at this location in early 2020.

Cllr Sweeney said it was a very busy road, which contains a creche with some 40 children attending. She said the creche is busy and will be expanding in the coming years, and there isn’t even a speed ramp on the road to slow traffic down.

Cllr Tuohy said that “cars are bombing up towards Ballyroan” and the creche is bigger than many schools, so the problem needed addressing.

However, Cllr Tuohy went on to say that just that morning a constructive meeting had taken place concerning the issue.

Supporting the motion, Cllr John Joe Fennelly said: “There’s been a lot of money spent in Portlaoise over the years, we need to start spending more money in the other towns and villages.”

Cllr Sweeney supported Cllr Fennelly on this, saying that the councillors’ discretionary funding was just about adequate and there should be more regard for rural areas in Laois.

The discretionary funding relates to an amount of money each councillor is allocated in each year’s budget, to be used on individual works as decided by the councillor.

Each of the seven councillors in the district have a discretionary amount of €23,000.

Mr Wilkinson said that the council prioritises schemes and when there is funding available they will do the work.