Close shaves and near accidents at Ballyroan

Close shaves and near accidents at a Ballyroan Road require safety improvements, according to Cllr Mary Sweeney.

At the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, Cllr Sweeney proposed a motion calling on the council to improve road safety on the L6717 at the Raheenabrogue Road, Ballyroan.

Mr Wes Wilkinson, senior executive engineer, said he would make himself available to meet residents with Councillor Sweeney on site to discuss the issue.

Cllr Sweeney said she was grateful as there are quite a number of families living there, with a nearby exit for tractors and trucks, and there had been many close shaves and near accidents.

She said that a vehicle had recently run off the road as it was going too fast.

“It’s important for us to be a lot more cognisant,” she said, adding that there are children out walking with their parents in the area.