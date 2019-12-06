Met Éireann weather warnings for very high winds as Storm Atiyah tracks towards Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a series of Weather Advisories for Sunday as Storm Atiyah tracks towards Ireland.

There is a wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick. According to Met Éireann, Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday generating a swathe of very strong winds across the country. Southwesterly winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts from 110 to 130km/h.

Met Éireann adds that due to a combination of high seas and storm surge there is a possibility of coastal flooding. The advisory currently covers from 9am on Sunday up to 6am on Monday.

There is also a Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford. Met Éireann states that Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday generating a swathe of very strong winds across the country. Southwest winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 60 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h. This advisory is in place from 3pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

Met Éireann is expected to issue further updates as Storm Atiyah gets closer to the country. More below tweet.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

The national forecast and the national outlook for the next few days are available here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/tZETPdOHGD — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 6, 2019