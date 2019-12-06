Met Éireann weather warnings for very high winds as Storm Atiyah tracks towards Ireland
Storm Atiyah
Met Éireann has issued a series of Weather Advisories for Sunday as Storm Atiyah tracks towards Ireland.
There is a wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick. According to Met Éireann, Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday generating a swathe of very strong winds across the country. Southwesterly winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts from 110 to 130km/h.
Met Éireann adds that due to a combination of high seas and storm surge there is a possibility of coastal flooding. The advisory currently covers from 9am on Sunday up to 6am on Monday.
There is also a Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford. Met Éireann states that Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday generating a swathe of very strong winds across the country. Southwest winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 60 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h. This advisory is in place from 3pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday.
Met Éireann is expected to issue further updates as Storm Atiyah gets closer to the country. More below tweet.
Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 6, 2019
The national forecast and the national outlook for the next few days are available here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/tZETPdOHGD
Met Éireann's national forecast issued on its website on Friday, December 6 at 5:26 am
TODAY - FRIDAY 6TH DECEMBER
There'll be frequent heavy showers this morning, becoming isolated during the afternoon with sunny spells developing. Westerly winds will be moderate to fresh with temperatures of between 7 and 10 degrees during the afternoon.
TONIGHT
Temperatures will fall overnight to between 4 and 6 degrees with mostly moderate west to southwest winds. There'll be further scattered showers, mostly affecting the north of the country, elsewhere will see long dry and clear spells with mist thickening to fog. Towards morning it'll become cloudy with patches of drizzle arriving on western coasts.
TOMORROW - SATURDAY 7TH DECEMBER
Saturday will be a generally rather cloudy day with patchy rain and drizzle in the morning. A moderate westerly wind will back southerly and will increase to become strong ahead of a spell of rain arriving on western coasts by evening. The rain will turn heavy and spread eastwards. Temperatures during Saturday will range between 9 and 11 degrees, and will rise by a couple of degrees in the first part of the night.
On Saturday night the rain will be heavy for a time before clearing in the first half of the night to scattered showers, mostly affecting coasts of the west and north. Temperatures will fall to between 4 and 6 degrees by dawn. Winds will be fresh westerly, strong on the coasts.
On Sunday fresh to strong west to southwest winds will reach gale force along coasts. High seas along the Atlantic seaboard with overtopping at the coasts bringing the risk of coastal flooding. There'll be widespread heavy showers, merging to bring longer spells of rain at times in the north. Temperatures in the afternoon will be 6 or 7 degrees (higher at coasts) with little change in temperature overnight on Sunday night.
Monday will become mainly dry with sunshine developing. Strong northwest winds will ease and temperatures will range between 7 and 9 degrees in the afternoon, dropping sharply after dark to near freezing in the first half of the night. Temperatures will rise overnight as rain arrives on the west coast later.
Currently it looks like a spell of heavy rain is expected on Tuesday, spreading west to east across the country and clearing quickly to showers in the afternoon. The rain will be proceeded by a strengthening southerly wind, which will veer westerly with the clearing rain.
It'll turn cold again for Wednesday with southwesterly winds bringing showers on to coastal areas. The further outlook looks like temperatures around normal for the time of year, with rain or showers at times.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on